Pupils thrive at “caring” Newcastle school

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary in Kenton was described as providing “an environment that is caring, supportive and highly inclusive” where pupils “thrive”, with the inspector noting: “The school is ambitious for pupils and ensures they are well prepared for each step in their education journey.

“This is reflected in their achievement in reading, writing and mathematics, along with a range of other subjects.”

The Report praised the children at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, saying that they “behave exceptionally well”, “show great consideration towards one another”, and are “polite and thoughtful”.

“This behaviour stems from pupils’ understanding of the core values of the school, such as respect and tolerance,” it stated. “Pupils work hard in lessons. Children in the early years follow clear routines and engage enthusiastically in learning activities. Pupils of all ages co-operate with the adults to tidy up, help out, and make the school a happy place to learn and make friends.”

St Cuthbert’s successful promotion of reading was highlighted by the inspector, who reported “pupils of all ages express a passion for reading and a love of books”.

“The library is a vibrant space that inspires pupils to seek out new books,” they said. “Pupils enjoy classic and modern literature, poetry and non-fiction, with equal interest. The teaching of reading is highly effective… Pupils at the end of Key Stage 2 attain highly in national reading assessments.”

The school’s curriculum also received an honourable mention for providing the children with “a breadth of learning across the full range of subjects”, including those in need of additional support.

“Pupils learn these subjects effectively so that, by the time they leave Year 6, they are well prepared for the secondary school curriculum,” continued the Report. “This equally applies to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Pupils with SEND learn successfully alongside their peers. Those pupils who may need additional support are promptly identified. Staff ensure that pupils with SEND receive the right support in lessons.”

Extra-curricular activities were also commended, along with St Cuthbert’s positive promotion of diversity.

“The school provides pupils with many opportunities to enrich and bring their learning to life,” said the inspector.

“The programme for pupils’ personal development is a significant strength of the school. It helps to ensure that pupils have an effective understanding of life beyond school.

“Over 30 different languages are spoken by pupils and this diversity is celebrated and used to teach pupils about other cultures.”

“Pupils play well together at social times,” they added. “They enjoy strong relationships with staff, and they trust the adults that work with them.

“Trust leaders and local governors have a clear understanding of their respective responsibilities. They know the school well. Leaders at all levels are highly aspirational for the pupils… Staff are extremely positive about working at the school and they feel valued. The school engages effectively with parents and carers.”

“Overall, our Ofsted experience was very positive,” said St Cuthbert’s Executive Headteacher, Anne Bullerwell. “Our inspector was fair and genuinely listened to what we had to say.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome, especially for the children – it’s absolutely nothing less than they deserve.”

