Pupils of Northumberland schools unite to celebrate Toon Victory

The atmosphere across Northumbrian schools this morning was incredible, with NCEA Trust students celebrating Newcastle 's monumental victory. Students were united together, proudly sporting their Toon tops to mark this historical occasion.

The win has resonated with so many members of our community - a legacy of passion and pride that has been treasured across generations. It's been a long-awaited and unforgettable experience. We're so grateful that we've all been able to share this joy together.