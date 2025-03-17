Pupils of Northumberland schools unite to celebrate Toon Victory

By Rebecca Jayne
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Communities all around the North East celebrated this Monday amid the long-awaited win for the Mags.

The atmosphere across Northumbrian schools this morning was incredible, with NCEA Trust students celebrating Newcastle's monumental victory. Students were united together, proudly sporting their Toon tops to mark this historical occasion.

The win has resonated with so many members of our community - a legacy of passion and pride that has been treasured across generations. It's been a long-awaited and unforgettable experience. We're so grateful that we've all been able to share this joy together.

NCEA William Leech C of E Primary School pupils and staff celebrating Carabao Cup Win in their school assembly

1. Contributed

NCEA William Leech C of E Primary School pupils and staff celebrating Carabao Cup Win in their school assembly Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Students from NCEA Castle School over the moon at Newcastle's triumph.

2. Contributed

Students from NCEA Castle School over the moon at Newcastle's triumph. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
NCEA Duke's Secondary School students in high spirits #WeDon'tDoQuiet

3. Contributed

NCEA Duke's Secondary School students in high spirits #WeDon'tDoQuiet Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
NCEA James Knott C of E Primary School pupils wearing their Toon tops revelling in the win

4. Contributed

NCEA James Knott C of E Primary School pupils wearing their Toon tops revelling in the win Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth EastNewcastle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice