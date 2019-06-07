Around 1,650 pupils from 40 schools descended on rural Northumberland for the annual Children’s Countryside Day.

The 15th staging of the event at the Wooler showground was hailed a great success by organisers, the Glendale Agricultural Society.

A mini auctioneer ring with H&H.

Focusing on the ‘Year of Green Action’, each and every school child learnt about the natural environment, the importance of countryside to everyday life, including farming and the benefits of a healthy environment.

Each schools was invited to design and bring with them a flag representing the theme. The calibre of flags was outstanding, with first prize going to Prudhoe Castle First School, second to Otterburn First School and third to West Jesmond. Each was presented with a shrub to take back to their school, donated by the Glendale Garden Centre.

Pupils were able to witness everything from combines to crop seeds, timber to tractors, donkeys to demonstrations, robots to rare breeds, and water to wool, including a ‘mini farm’. Over 60 exhibitors attended.

The theme was chosen by Northumberland National Park.

All things tractors and robots.

Tony Gates, Park chief executive, said: “The Year of Green Action aims to improve everyone’s understanding of the environment, the benefits a healthy environment can bring, and the effect of their actions on the natural world.

“This was Northumberland National Park’s ambition to offer every school age child in Northumberland the opportunity to take part in a learning experience linked to the unique landscape and heritage in the National Park.

“Through an introduction to the countryside on the day, every child has been inspired and encouraged to learn more about their local environment.”

Rachael Tait, event manager, said: “Each and every child across the North East had the opportunity to experience what as an inspirational and educational day, learning about key elements of everyday life and of course, finding out that cheese did not grow on trees and fish fingers did not come from chickens.

Prudhoe Castle First School won the flag competition.

“The Children’s Countryside Day has become one of the foremost rural educational events in the UK.

“Thanks, of course, must go to the dedicated committee, Lilburn Estates Farming Partnership for use of the field, team of volunteers, each and every exhibitor, sponsor and contributor who all make this knowledge transfer day possible.”