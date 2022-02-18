Pupils from Northumberland primary school win robot design award

A team of Year 5 and 6 children out their problem solving and teamwork skills to the test by taking part in Lego League 2022- Cargo Connect Challenge.

After weeks of preparation, the team attended an event at The Village Hotel in Newcastle to compete in the tournament with other schools from Northumberland and Newcastle.

All teams were judged on four areas: robot game, robot design, innovation project and core values.

Successful students from Hipsburn Primary School.

The team worked together to design, build and programme a robot to tackle challenges related to solving cargo transportation problems.

As an eco school, the children decided to plan an innovation project around sustainable cargo transport and delivered a presentation about this to judges at the event.