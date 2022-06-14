The event, organised by the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS), is designed to give primary school children a first-hand experience of rural life.

Rachael Tait, GAS secretary, said: “It is so important to show children where their food comes from, and what a great resource our countryside is.

"During lockdowns, there were queues in some supermarkets, but farmers never let their customers down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children's Countryside Day.

"We hope recent experience and seeing how our food is produced, up close, will help the next generation really appreciate agriculture and farming.”

Each school was tasked with creating a flag that best fits the set theme. This year the organisers were looking for flags with the children’s interpretation of climate change.

Judged by Cllr Mark Mather, the winners were Morpeth Stobhillgate First School, with Otterburn Primary School and Norham First School coming second and third respectively.

Morpeth Stobhillgate First School won the flag competition.

Scremerston First School pupils learn about the work of Alnorthumbria Veterinary Group.

Ford First School pupils heard about the work of Wooler fire crew.

Longridge pupils at the event.

More than 1,500 pupils attended Children's Countryside Day.