Pupils enjoy a day out of the classroom at Children's Countryside Day in Wooler

By Ian Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:02 BST
More than 1,700 children from 45 schools across the North East gathered near Wooler to learn about where their food comes from at the Children’s Countryside Day.

The Glendale Agricultural Society’s unique day out of school has introduced more than 27,000 school children, mostly from urban areas, to the wonders of the countryside over the past 18 years.

This year, the children aged between 7 and 9, experienced hands-on where food comes from and how it is produced, with an emphasis on giving a wider understanding of the countryside, the environment and the people who work in the rural economy.

More than 70 different businesses representing a broad range of rural industries including livestock, forestry, game/ butchery, agricultural machinery and auctioneering, were in attendance to explain their part in the production not just of food but the many other essentials that come from the countryside, such as timber for housebuilding, quarried stone for the building and maintenance of the region’s roads, and green energy from wind and solar farms.

There was also a focus on the increasingly important role of the land in environmental regeneration and the vital part this plays in maintaining the quality of our food, air and water.

Tom Percy from Linhope Estates talking to children about the endangered Atlantic Salmon on behalf of the Atlantic Salmon Trust.

Tom Percy from Linhope Estates talking to children about the endangered Atlantic Salmon on behalf of the Atlantic Salmon Trust. Photo: supplied

Dan Turnbull from Turnbull's Butchers, John Queen, head keeper at Linhope Estates, Louisa Clutterbuck, managing director of Eat Wild, Leon Challis-Davies, culinary director of Eat Wild, and Matt Slack from Turnbull's Butchers.

Dan Turnbull from Turnbull's Butchers, John Queen, head keeper at Linhope Estates, Louisa Clutterbuck, managing director of Eat Wild, Leon Challis-Davies, culinary director of Eat Wild, and Matt Slack from Turnbull's Butchers. Photo: supplied

Inside the marquee at Children's Countryside Day.

Inside the marquee at Children's Countryside Day. Photo: supplies

Dan Turnbull from Turnbull's Butchers.

Dan Turnbull from Turnbull's Butchers. Photo: supplied

