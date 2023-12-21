News you can trust since 1854
Pupils at Newminster Middle School in Morpeth reach national final of RTX Quadcopter Challenge

Impressive work by a group of students from Newminster Middle School in Morpeth saw them being judged as one of the best teams across the country in a competition.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
The NewMedDrones progressed through to the national final.

Year 8 pupils William Hawkins, Theo Heaps, Evan Laude, William McBryde, Daniel Vermass – aka ‘The NewMedDrones’ – delivered an excellent presentation for the RTX Quadcopter Challenge 2023 and progressed through the regional final to the national final.

With support from Raytheon NORSS, they designed and engineered a medical quadcopter that would support emergency services in their vital frontline work.

Elizabeth Urwin, curriculum leader for science at Newminster, said: “The NewMedDrones competed in the national final against 12 other teams at RAF Cranwell; completing an obstacle course, delivering a presentation to judges and also enjoying a tour of the airbase.

“They didn't win the overall prize, but they enjoyed a fantastic experience and feel inspired to consider a career in engineering in the future.”

