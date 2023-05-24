The politician fell in line with Malvin’s Close Academy pupils in Blyth as part of annual Walk to School Week, organised by pro-walking charity Living Streets.

William, a nine-year-old student at the school, said: “I like walking to school as it does not cause much pollution, so it helps the environment and it does not cause some animals to go to the edge of extinction.

“I feel really happy that I am helping towards stopping the ice melting, as it is affecting the life of emperor penguins.”

Ian Levy MP with pupils from Malvin's Close Academy.

The campaign encourages children and their families to walk, wheel, or ‘park and stride’ to school all week.

Less than 50% of UK children walk to primary school, when previously as many as 70% did.

The Blyth Valley MP said: “I am very impressed to see how the school is working with Living Streets to make the walk to school an accessible option for pupils and their families.

“I am sure this will motivate other children to make the most of the physical and mental health and environmental benefits that come from walking more.”

Living Streets chief executive Stephen Edwards added: “It is great that Ian Levy MP was able to join pupils to celebrate Walk to School Week and to hear about the fantastic steps they are taking to get more active all year round.

“Choosing to walk or wheel to school helps children meet the recommended 60 minutes of exercise a day.

“It also reduces traffic, congestion, and carbon emissions, which leads to improved air quality.”

Malvin’s Close Academy is one of 19 Northumberland schools participating in Living Streets’ WOW challenge, where children earn a badge for using active travel to get to school once per week for a month.

According to Living Streets, the programme increases walking rates by 23%.

Northumberland County Council director of education David Street said: “In Northumberland, Walk to School Week is a key week to highlight the importance of sustainable travel for the journey to school and also reduce congestion at the school gate.

