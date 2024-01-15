Pupil at primary school in Blyth wins reading award for 'outstanding resilience and motivation'
Emily-Grace Bilton was nominated by her teacher at Malvin’s Close Academy for her work on the online Reading Plus programme, which the school uses to support students’ reading skills.
She was selected as one of 11 champions nationwide out of hundreds of nominated students.
Shannon Armstrong, the teacher who nominated Emily-Grace for the award, said: "Emily-Grace has demonstrated outstanding resilience and motivation with Reading Plus.
“We have completed three weeks of Reading Plus so far, and Emily-Grace has already read 26,913 words. She has also received two awards for levelling up, achieving high scores, and demonstrating comprehension."
As a champion, Emily-Grace will get to contribute to the Reading Plus website, such as by interviewing a children's author and writing blogs or book reviews.
She also received a Reading Plus Champion kit with prizes including a book voucher, certificate, and badge to celebrate her achievement.
Ms Armstrong said: “She rushes home after school to complete one Reading Plus text every night, and every morning, she tells me about the text, her score, and the vast amounts of new vocabulary she has learned.”
She added: “Emily-Grace's strive to achieve on Reading Plus has encouraged the whole class to become more engaged in the programme and has sparked many interesting discussions.”
The award was set up by Reading Plus to celebrate the efforts of pupils who use the programme.