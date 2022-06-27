Puffin painting winners from Amble schools

A competition was held as part of Amble Puffin Festival with all the paintings displayed in local shop windows.

Winning pupils from Amble First School and Amble Links First School were delighted to meet Tommy Noddy, the giant puffin, who came to help hand out prizes.

The winners received a cuddly toy puffin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amble Links First School winners.

Amble First School winners: Nursery – Fleur, reception – Daisi S, Year 1 – Esther, Year 2 – Reggie, Year 3 – Matthew R, Year 4 – Lola S.

Amble Links First School winners: Reception – Jack, Year 1 – Connie R, Year 2 – Georgia C, Year 3 – Lilly T, Year 4 – Lacey L.

Meanwhile, festival organisers were delighted with the turnout at the event.

“There were great displays, great shows,” said Bart Rippon, chairman of the Amble Event Committee. “The stilts were really good, and the giant seagulls were brilliant.

Amble First School winners.

"The weather stayed fine for both days, the music was excellent and we had a fitting end to the festival with sea shanties from the Auckland Shanty Singers.”

As ever, the festival provided an eclectic mix of local interest, nature walks and history talks as well as arts and crafts.

The main festival took place in the Town Square which filled with entertainers and musicians from far and wide.