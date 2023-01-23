Northumberland County Council has said it will invest £40million in schools in the Berwick Partnership – but the authority has stressed the system needs to be “sustainable” and following what it says was an informal pre-consultation, it put forward two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

Under the proposed three-tier model Norham CE First and Scremerston First schools, and Glendale Middle School, would close. Under a two-tier model, Scremerston First and Glendale Middle schools would again close, along with Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle Schools.

Faced with closure if either of these proposals is given the green light, a petition was started by parent Kirsti Crossan soon after the announcement and it was backed by the school.

Scremerston First School pupils pictured at the start of the campaign to save the school from closure.

The petition – which can be viewed and signed at www.change.org/p/save-our-school-f0ebeca0-8097-4f74-b529-c8e0a5f3eb17 – currently has more than 800 signatures.

Now, the school’s headteacher, governing body and PTFA are holding an informal public meeting at St Peter’s Church in the village on Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “We will be specifically looking at the proposals for Scremerston First School’s future and how you can support us to avoid closure.

“Everyone is welcome, so please feel free to bring along your family and friends to support us.

