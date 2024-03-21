Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officials at King Edward VI School (KEVI) have thanked Northumberland County Council for its support as it is providing almost half of the funds, as well as working with the Cheviot Learning Trust on plans for the project.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “It is fabulous news and we are all delighted that KEVI is to have a sports hall.

“We have some high-quality outdoor facilities, such as the athletics track that we share with Morpeth Harriers. However, the school has never had a sports hall and it has been difficult at times to accommodate our ambitious PE curriculum during the winter months.

King Edward VI School in Morpeth.

“This new facility will greatly enhance PE provision and will also contribute to the provision of excellent sports facilities for the wider community.”

Simon Taylor, co-CEO at Cheviot Learning Trust, added: “I would like to thank Northumberland County Council for supporting this much-needed facility at KEVI.

“Cheviot Learning Trust has worked closely with its officers for a number of years to develop these plans and we are very grateful to gain (funding) approval for the project, which will make a huge difference to future generations of students and staff at the school.”

The project was included in the recently approved capital programme as part of the council’s budget, with £2.456million to be provided by the local authority in 2025/26 and the rest from external funding over the next two years.

David Bawn, Morpeth North county councillor and one of the Foundation Governors, also welcomed the project being included in the programme.

He said: “I am delighted with the news that we have secured this vital capital investment into our high school.