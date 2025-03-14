Pupils at Prudhoe Community High School will be taking classes on Wearside for the “foreseeable future”.

The Cheviot Learning Trust, which operates the school, has secured Sunderland College’s Washington Campus as a temporary site to ensure face-to-face learning can resume.

It comes after the high school was forced to close for a minimum of six to nine months due to safety concerns around structural issues.

The trust has said that the building will be used solely for Prudhoe pupils. Additional details, including travel, are still being worked out – but pupils will be bussed to the college and back again, with everyone entitled to a space.

CLT’s CEO, Alice Witherow, said: “We are grateful to Sunderland College for their collaboration and support in making this solution possible. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for our students.

“Behind the scenes the DfE (Department for Education) have been working with us and supporting us, Northumberland County Council officers have been working with us on logistics and many schools across the North East have reached out to us.

“We have received many messages of support from parents and the wider community which has been a real lift for all of us involved. It is a real team effort and we are really grateful for your support.”

The college is just over 17 miles from the high school itself, leaving youngsters with a 34.2-mile round trip every day.

CEO of Education Partnership North East, Ellen Thinneson said: “Sunderland College is committed to supporting partners and serving communities in our region. We are very pleased to be able to provide assistance to Prudhoe Community High School and Cheviot Learning Trust.”

The high school was forced to close in mid-February after cracks were discovered in the upper floors. The school was built in 2016 at a cost of £14.6 million.

Investigations to uncover the cause of the structural issues remain ongoing.