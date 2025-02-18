Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland high school has been forced to close after several cracks were identified in the school building.

Prudhoe Community High School was closed for at least a week on Sunday, with a letter to parents citing “structural issues” for the precautionary measure.

The Cheviot Learning Trust, the academy chain that runs the school, has now confirmed that “a number of cracks” appeared in the structure of the school.

Investigators have been appointed to determine the cause and seriousness of the issue, with the results expected by the end of February.

It means pupils are unlikely to return before the end of the week ahead of the half-term holidays, which run from February 21 until March 3.

With staff and pupils unable to enter the site, the school has now confirmed pupils will have live lessons delivered online for the remainder of the week.

A statement issued by the school read: “Firstly can we thank you for bearing with us during an unprecedented time at school and for the messages of support we have received. You should have received an email today outlining our plans for students’ learning for the remainder of this week.

“Starting from Tuesday 18th February, lessons will be delivered ‘live’ and online. This means that students will need to follow their timetable for the day starting as normal at 8.30 am.

“Students will need to access the Google Meet link via their subject classrooms on Google Classroom. Registers will be taken in each lesson. If students do not have their own device to access Google Classroom then they can loan chromebooks from us, but should contact us urgently to arrange to pick this up.”

Further updates for parents and carers will be provided by email.

The closure has come just as the school production of Les Miserables was due to have its premiere on Tuesday as part of a three-night run. Pupils of all ages have been rehearsing since September ahead of the production.

One parent, who asked not to be named, said: “I still don’t know what the structural issues are as no one has been told, but the school are keeping us informed of how teaching is going to be delivered.

“My only concern is if this is for an extended period but as yet we don’t know if that’s going to be the case. It is shame about the work the kids have put in for the show but that’ll be rescheduled.”

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for education, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, said that the council was ready to provide support to the school.

He said: “We stand ready and willing to help them. We have provided space for the senior leadership team at the council’s Fuse Media Centre, which is one the same site.

“Cracks have appeared in the building. We are just waiting to see what comes back, but fingers crossed they will be able to get the children back in after half term. We are liasing with the school and we stand ready to help with whatever they need.”

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents the Prudhoe South ward on the county council, added: “I am aware of this issue and liaising with appropriate teams and offering advice and support if and when needed.

“The official school channels of communication are the best and most appropriate means for interested parties, including ie families, to be kept up to date. I am pleased that concerns were picked up quickly and I am hopeful that the school will be back to normal soon.”

A number of schools in the North East have been forced to close in recent years due to the presence of RAAC concrete. However the material was phased out of use in 1990, while Prudhoe High School was built in 2016.