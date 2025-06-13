A high school that was forced to close due to safety issues in February will reopen in the autumn term.

Investigations at Prudhoe Community High School in Northumberland have now been completed and it is possible students could return in September – although this has been described as a “best case scenario”.

The school, which is less than ten years old, was forced to shut its doors when cracks were discovered in the structure. Since then, youngsters have been educated 16 miles away at the Washington Campus of Sunderland College.

Alice Witherow, chief executive of the Cheviot Learning Trust academy chain that runs the school, stated: “As a relatively new school, the building is under warranty and the original builders, as part of their contract, have the right to repair the building under that warranty.

“Following investigations by different parties the builders have given assurance that they have the capacity and workforce to undertake any remediations required. This means that the building can be re-opened in the autumn term.

“September is the best case scenario and absolutely the preference of the school and the Trust, however, the precise time frame is still emerging so we are planning for both possibilities – a September start back in Prudhoe Community High school, or a short time back in Washington in September with a return to the Prudhoe Community High building as soon as it is logistically possible which would be at the very latest by Christmas.

“I understand that you are rightly desperate for clarity and I hope this letter serves to give you some certainty. More definitive information will continue to become available and I will continue to share with you what we know.”

While investigations have been ongoing for some time, the exact cause of the damage has yet to be uncovered.

Ms Witherow added: “The focus of investigation and repair is on the concrete and steel frame of the building which has performed in a way that was not expected, hence the cracks that appeared on the first floor. The exact cause of this is still being clarified.

“As parents you will know that we must be absolutely assured that the building is safe to fully reoccupy and that it will be repaired to a high standard to ensure longevity for the building. This assurance is being sought from the builders by DfE technical advisors whose role it is to scrutinise the work.”

Reacting to the news, Hexham MP Joe Morris said: “I welcome the announcement that Prudhoe Community High School will return from their temporary Washington site, with the best-case scenario and the school’s preference being a reopening in September, at the end of the summer holidays, but at the latest by Christmas.

“I want to pay tribute to the resilience of students, staff, and parents. Taking decisive action in the interest of the safety of children and staff was the right thing to do; however, it’s also important that we reflect on how disruptive this has been to the school community.

“PCHS staff have inspired us all with how they worked at pace to minimise disruption to learning, ensuring that education continued and securing a temporary relocation to Washington. I also want to recognise the stress this has caused the families and carers of those studying at PCHS and, most of all, the hard work of the students.

“Relocation while studying has caused immense stress to those students, and we should all recognise and celebrate their accomplishments. Now we have the outlined time frame for reopening, as the Member of Parliament, I will do whatever I can to continue support Prudhoe Community High School, their students and staff.”

Coun Angie Scott, who represents the Prudhoe North ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “It is fantastic news that pupils will be welcomed back to Prudhoe High School.

“I would like to thank the Department for Education and council officers for all their hard work on this. I would also pay tribute to staff, parents and pupils at the school for their patience and understanding in what has been a very disruptive time.

“Staff have gone above and beyond to ensure pupils get the best possible outcomes. I am glad we finally have a plan and we know what is happening.”

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents the Prudhoe South ward, added: “There will be great relief on behalf of the whole Prudhoe community to receive this news. This issue was unexpected and the school was rightly closed down,

“Having visited the Washington site recently I can say the focus of the school team was ensuring the best outcomes for the young people. It is not ideal but I am sure all will be delighted the return is in sight.

“I am grateful for the support and understanding of the many people and organisations involved getting this resolved.”