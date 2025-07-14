Prom time for students at James Calvert Spence College in Amble

By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:35 BST
Year 11 students at James Calvert Spence College in Amble celebrated the end of their GCSE exams with a prom at The Alnwick Garden.

The evening was a huge success, with mocktails on arrival, a photo booth, caricature artist, a 360 degree video booth, candy floss machine, magician, and disco.

Headteacher James Andriot said: “We wish our class of 2025 all the very best for their bright futures ahead of them.”

He also thanked the following local businesses for their support: Intelligent Gas and Power, Tiger Lifting, Gingerbread Coffee House, EB Bridal, PWG Connections, The Amble Inn, Angie’s Tavern, Amble , Coquet Vets, Northern Structures Ltd.

JCSC Year 11 prom at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Dru Dodd

Event suppliers were: RD Mobiles Discos, North East Magician, Barrie James Art, Crazy Pix, Lux Photo Booths and Candy Floss Events.

The school also want to say thank you to The Alnwick Garden for their hospitality and Dru Dodd Photography for capturing the evening’s highlights.

