Pro-athlete inspires Newcastle children’s fundraising

Children at Newcastle primary school were put through their fitness paces when they received a visit from a pro-athlete – and all for a good cause.

GB heptathlete Lucy Turner joined the pupils of St Alban’s Catholic Primary School to help them raise money through a sponsored fitness event.

All ages participated in the activities at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“On the event day, all pupils took part in a sponsored fitness circuit run by Lucy – a terrific way to get all children excited about sport, and realise that getting moving is really fun,” said Garry Marshall, who is PE Co-ordinator at St Alban’s and organised the event.

Born in Hebburn, the athletics star was selected to represent Team GB in Heptathlon in 2017, and competes across seven disciplines, including 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 metres, long jump, javelin, and 800 metres. She has also been open about her struggles with Type I Diabetes.

“Lucy then shared her incredible sporting journey, a story of resilience and determination, in a fun and interactive assembly,” continued Mr Marshall.

“There was also an opportunity to ask any burning questions in a Q-and-A session with Lucy at the end.”

With a target of £500, all money raised from the event was to go towards funding new fitness equipment for the school playground.

“The event was to help us raise money for new sports equipment to improve levels of physical activity and wellbeing, and to inspire the children to be more active, and follow their dreams,” added Mr Marshall.