Primary Science Quality Mark for Cambo First School

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 17:54 BST
Primary Science Quality Marks have been awarded to more than 300 nursery, infant, junior, primary, first, middle, international and special schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science leadership, teaching and learning.

These award recipients include Cambo First School.

The Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) is led by the University of Hertfordshire. It is is a comprehensive evidence-based professional development programme that effectively develops science leadership – ensuring teachers have the knowledge, capability and support they need to transform science education and shape future generations.

Helen Sizer, PSQM co-director, said: “Schools that have achieved this award have demonstrated a significant commitment to science leadership, teaching and learning, and the profile and quality of science in each accredited school is very high.

The latest Primary Science Quality Mark recipients include Cambo First School.. Picture by Google.The latest Primary Science Quality Mark recipients include Cambo First School.. Picture by Google.
“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, headteachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.

“PSQM is powering the potential of all children to see the relevance and importance of science in their lives, now and in the future.”

