Pupils from St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School in Ashington and St Bede’s Catholic Primary School in Bedlington, both part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, took part in The Big Lent Walk fundraising challenge.

Both schools have been encouraging children in all year groups to clock up kilometres towards the challenge at school and at home to raise money for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development.

St Bede’s headteacher Therese Worrall said: “The children have been walking in all sorts of places: around the house, in the park, to and from school, in the woods, on the beach, with the dog, without the dog.

Students from St Aidan's in Ashington racking up kilometers towards the challenge.

“One child has even clocked up kilometres in London, while another has challenged himself to get 10,000 steps a day in.

“Overwhelmingly, though, they have loved doing something for a good cause, challenging themselves even when they may not want to do it.

“The money pledged so far exceeds £500 so we are looking forward to being able to support those in need.”

With the challenge drawing to a close St Aidan’s is ranked 13th of the 500 participants, something headteacher Michael Moran called a “massive achievement.”

St Bede's in Bedlington organised a walk around neighbouring school St Benet Biscop Academy’s field as part of the challenge.

He said: “The competitiveness between different classes and children was brilliant. They were constantly trying to outdo each other.

“It is brilliant to show the children how our little school up in Northumberland can make such an impact on a wider scale. I am very proud of them all.”

St Aidan’s set up a pupil and parent running and walking club called the St Aidan’s Bounders for the challenge, which has proven so popular that it will continue after Easter.

Mr Moran added: ““We invited people to run or walk after school in Newbiggin nearby, where we covered between three and five kilometres on the seafront.

“It was nice to do something as a community. We had grandparents who were happy to walk along the promenade, and children in Year 5 or 6 who could cover 5km in just under half an hour.

