A Northumberland primary school has announced its plans to open a new preschool.

Mowbray Primary School in Guide Post is partnering up with 1st Step Pre School to open the nursery in September, offering year-round childcare to children aged nine months to school age.

1st Step already runs preschools in Blyth, Seaton Delaval, and Holywell.

Headteacher at Mowbray Primary School, Andrew Miller, said: “We are excited with our new partnership venture and of the opportunities it will provide for both children and working families in the area.

Mowbray Primary School headteacher Andrew Miller. (Photo by Mowbray Primary School)

“Currently there are many parents in the area who wish to seek work, though issues with childcare prevent them.

“Research shows that a child attending a preschool education significantly improves the child’s development.

“Joining forces with an already proven successful childcare provider will only enhance and improve the lives of children and families.”