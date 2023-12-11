Ofsted has upgraded the rating of a Cramlington school following their first inspection of the primary since new leadership took over.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ss Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary Academy was previously rated ‘requires improvement’ but has now been rated ‘good’ by inspectors thanks to “significant improvements” that have happened “with pace but also with care.”

The school, which is attended by 180 children, received an ‘outstanding’ rating in the government regulator's personal development category and ‘good’ in all other categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school recently became part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Ss Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary Academy has had its Ofsted rating upgraded. (Photo by BBCET)

Executive headteacher Charlotte Chapman said: “The whole school family is delighted that the report highlighted the high aspirations we all have for our children.

“We are a friendly school and all work together to provide a caring and safe environment where pupils thrive.”

The inspection, which took place in October, found staff felt “valued and proud” to work at the school, and that “morale was high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors reported excitement about books and reading among pupils and that people at the school with special educational needs and disabilities were “carefully supported” by teachers.

The report said: “Leaders have instilled a culture of high expectation, which is being lived in every classroom in the school.

“These high expectations begin from the day children join the reception class.

“Strong links with local early years settings ensure that children make a strong start at the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behaviour at the school is, according to inspectors, “a strength of the school” and Ofsted’s report highlighted the success of the school’s rainbow room, which pupils can use as a safe space to talk, draw, and reflect.

Inspectors also praised the “sense of fun and enjoyment” at playtimes thanks to available activities, and highlighted the extracurricular clubs available to pupils.

The report said: “Pupils take advantage of a rich set of experiences and opportunities to broaden their horizons and nurture their talents.

“They take on responsibilities such as Mini Vinnies, the school newspaper, and eco-warriors with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Creative and exciting school clubs, including School of Rock, Rosary Club, and Modified Ball Games Club ensure that there is something for everyone.”