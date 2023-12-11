Primary school in Cramlington has undergone 'significant improvements' according to Ofsted
Ss Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary Academy was previously rated ‘requires improvement’ but has now been rated ‘good’ by inspectors thanks to “significant improvements” that have happened “with pace but also with care.”
The school, which is attended by 180 children, received an ‘outstanding’ rating in the government regulator's personal development category and ‘good’ in all other categories.
The school recently became part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.
Executive headteacher Charlotte Chapman said: “The whole school family is delighted that the report highlighted the high aspirations we all have for our children.
“We are a friendly school and all work together to provide a caring and safe environment where pupils thrive.”
The inspection, which took place in October, found staff felt “valued and proud” to work at the school, and that “morale was high.”
Inspectors reported excitement about books and reading among pupils and that people at the school with special educational needs and disabilities were “carefully supported” by teachers.
The report said: “Leaders have instilled a culture of high expectation, which is being lived in every classroom in the school.
“These high expectations begin from the day children join the reception class.
“Strong links with local early years settings ensure that children make a strong start at the school.”
Behaviour at the school is, according to inspectors, “a strength of the school” and Ofsted’s report highlighted the success of the school’s rainbow room, which pupils can use as a safe space to talk, draw, and reflect.
Inspectors also praised the “sense of fun and enjoyment” at playtimes thanks to available activities, and highlighted the extracurricular clubs available to pupils.
The report said: “Pupils take advantage of a rich set of experiences and opportunities to broaden their horizons and nurture their talents.
“They take on responsibilities such as Mini Vinnies, the school newspaper, and eco-warriors with pride.
“Creative and exciting school clubs, including School of Rock, Rosary Club, and Modified Ball Games Club ensure that there is something for everyone.”
Inspectors also noted how pupils lead assemblies that are linked to the ‘language of the term’, an initiative that helps pupils who speak English as an additional language.