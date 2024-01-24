Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Primary School’s upper site, on Third Avenue, closed on Friday, January 19 after the leak was discovered.

Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks was unable to fix the leak immediately, but were initially hopeful that the supply would be restored by Monday.

However, it took until Wednesday, January 24 for the repair to be completed.

Central Primary School's upper site has been closed since Friday. (Photo by Google)

A letter to parents and carers on Wednesday, signed by executive headteacher Louise Hall, said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm Central Primary upper site will be reopening tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 25, at normal time, including breakfast club.

"Engineers have this afternoon completed the repairs on the central heating system and the school is again warm and welcoming.

“Year six pupils should use the year five entrance as contractors continue remedial work on the reinstatement of pathways external to the school.

“I would like to thank all parents and carers for your patience and understanding during the difficult past few days and once again apologise for the inconvenience the enforced closure since last Friday has caused.

"We are looking forward to seeing the children all back in school in the morning.”

The gas leak left the school without central heating or hot water, and forced it to revert to remote learning.

Pupils that normally benefit from free school meals were instead issued vouchers by email.

A previous letter from the school’s head said she “shared the frustration” of parents and carers at the closure.

In a statement on Friday, site manager for Northern Gas Networks Richie Dawson, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.