A primary school in Northumberland has received a positive report after an inspection by Ofsted.

Ringway Primary School in Stakeford was inspected by the education regulator on June 18 and 19 and rated ‘good’ overall, as well as in all individual categories.

The school was also rated ‘good’ at its previous inspection in 2019.

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils receive a good education, which prepares them well for secondary school.

The school has once again been rated 'good' by Ofsted. (Photo by Google)

“The curriculum strikes a fine balance between pupils’ academic learning and their individual personal development.

“Staff have high standards. They raise pupils’ own aspirations so that pupils, in turn, have high expectations of themselves.”

They said the school had focused on the curriculum’s development since the last inspection, and that this had improved pupils’ education, with the curriculum “generally strong” in foundation subjects.

It was noted that curriculum change was ongoing in “a minority of subjects” and that some subjects were not taught continuously throughout the year, which “is not fully effective.”

Ofsted praised the school’s ‘rainbow values’, such as respect and equality, saying in the report that they “permeate all areas of school life” and that pupils “talk passionately” about their importance.

Inspectors said: “Pupils enjoy life in school. They are safe and feel well cared for by staff.

“Pupils consistently told inspectors that bullying either never happens or is extremely rare.”

The report also praised the school’s “well-planned activities and clubs” and highlighted that staff provide “effective support to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Ofsted added: “Staff consistently say that the school is well led. Inspectors agree.”

“Leaders are focused on the right priorities for future school improvement.”