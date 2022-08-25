Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, following two years of Centre and Teacher Assessed Grades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students sat public exams in GCSEs or equivalent courses.

And despite the issues caused by not being in the classroom for a number of months in 2020 and 2021, 26 per cent of the Year 11 cohort received five or more of the highest 7-9 grades (previously A*-A).

Notable individual performances include the following: all subjects awarded at Grade 9 – Isla Cardno.

All subjects awarded at Grades 8 and 9 – Lauren Campbell, Rebecca Green, Jamie Ho, Myles Paparesti, Charlie Walker and Conor Wallace.

All subjects awarded at Grades 7, 8 and 9 – Sam Adamson, Katie Charlton, Liam Davies, Natalie Fielding, Rohan Ghai, Tyler Hannant, Fraser Heron, Charlie Lattimore, Emily Johnson, Holly Jones, Sara Kibble, Emna Mekki, Ruby Nagra, Ellie Shorton, Jessica Shorton, Phoebe Skinner, Adam Turnbull and Lucy Wallace.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “Despite the challenges and adversity faced by our Year 11 students over the past two years, they have achieved fantastic GCSE results.

“They have experienced significant disruption to their studies, yet have shown resilience and determination to achieve their best despite the national challenges of the pandemic.

“All of our students should be extremely proud of themselves – they have shown a strength of character and work ethic to be proud of. I look forward to celebrating their results with them and I am extremely proud of their many achievements.

“We will now look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form.

“I am confident that they will benefit from a more stable period of education and they can look forward to further successes at A-level and beyond.”