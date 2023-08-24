Neil Rogers, executive headteacher, said: “Despite having had the most important years of their education seriously affected by the pandemic and industrial action, our young people have shown incredible resilience and determination throughout.

"Today’s results are the rewards for their hard work and stoicism – and the perfect springboard for the exciting next chapter of their lives.

“There were excellent results in a wide range of courses, with biology, chemistry and physics being our top performing subjects – all had pass rates of over 90%.

Tong He, Amira Alkafafi and Libby Forsyth.

“We celebrated some outstanding individual performances this year, including top grade 9s and Distinction* grades being awarded across many areas of the curriculum - including in the first set of exam results for GCSE sociology.”

Libby Forsyth, was among the top performers in sociology receiving a grade 9. She is returning to James Calvert Spence College Sixth Form in September to study biology, chemistry and maths at A-level.

Lil Bryson is staying on at JCSC to study applied science, psychology and sociology, as is Joshua Harker to study business, maths and ICT.

Mr Rogers added “We look forward to welcoming many of them back into our sixth form next month to continue their pathway into successful higher education, apprenticeships or employment.”