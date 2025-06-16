Poster competition entries by Duchess's High School's Climate Club go on display at Alnwick library
The posters designed and made by students from the school are now on display in Alnwick Library until mid-July.
For some time now students from the school’s Climate Club have been finding out about the major risks to our climate and nature and to consider what might be done to reduce or limit the impact of these.
The students’ posters reflect a wide range of threats to nature and the environment and many had a very powerful message.
The poster competition is one of the activities of the Duchess’s Community High School Climate Club. Others include making a short film about the climate and nature crisis, carrying out litter picks, beach cleans and tree planting.