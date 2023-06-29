The trips for pupils in years 5 and 6 were made possible after the Pele Trust received a grant in excess of £100,000 from the Government’s Turing Scheme.

Ruth Magee, international projects co-ordinator, said: “The most exciting aspect is working with a partner school in another country. It really gives our children an insight into life elsewhere for young children and helps them develop empathy, independence, resilience and communication – skills for life.

“They realise that despite language and geography, we really have a lot in common with our global neighbours. And they have a fantastic time travelling with their friends.”

The trips were the culmination of year-long projects in school. For example, the trip to Greece was centred on power and governance, finding out about the country’s origins and democracy, comparing local landmarks and discussing the importance – and controversy – of museum artefacts.

Lynn Blain, deputy CEO of the Pele Trust and Ponteland Primary School headteacher, said: “The children return with such joy and wonder of having discovered the world and made new friends.

“It’s very important to us to nurture this experience as part of our Global Goals curriculum and values in school. We are delighted when our new partners from around the world ask to visit us.

