Ponteland pupils bake their hearts out for terminally ill children by raising funds for React

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 15:25 BST

Pupils at Richard Coates Primary School in Ponteland showed their compassion and diligence by putting together a fundraiser for the children’s charity, React.

React exists to help terminally children throughout the UK and helps families through providing specialist equipment such as wheelchairs, car seats, disability trikes and other mobility aids, so long as it is unavailable through any other source.

React can also provide respite holidays for its families and assistance towards end of life care for those grieving.

What sets React apart from similar organisations and charities, is the incredible speed in which the charity turns around applications – ensuring every request is responded to within a maximum 48-hour window.

Pupils at Richard Coates Primary School in Ponteland.Pupils at Richard Coates Primary School in Ponteland.
The difficult subject matter that comes hand-in-hand with React’s work was handled admirably by the pupils at Richard Coates Primary School, who staged multiple bake sales to raise £235.38 which is enough to purchase sensory toys for children with developmental delay, or a seizure video monitor for a child living with a life-threatening form of epilepsy.

Conor O’Donnabhain, React’s head of fundraising, said: “We are tremendously grateful to the pupils of Richard Coates Primary School, for their hard work and for funds raised towards React’s work.

“We rely solely on the kindness of our incredible supporters and volunteers to make sure our families receive the help they so desperately need. If you work for a school in the area and would like to help or learn more about how React impacts on the lives of gravely sick children in the local community, please do get in touch.”

