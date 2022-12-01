The Ponteland High School group, including Georgia Beckwith (fourth from left) and fellow students Anna, Emily, Brooke and Izzy, receive the Secondary School of the Year award from Chance to Shine ambassador Steven Finn, left.

The Secondary School of the Year title at the Chance to Shine Awards was presented to Ponteland High School during the ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

It has been taking part in the Chance to Shine Girls Secondary School Programme that supports girls, aged 11-16, to develop key employability and leadership skills along with building and sustaining a positive relationship with sport and physical activity.

Chance to Shine coaches support the ‘young leaders’ to learn the skills to run their own extra-curricular cricket club at school and then to coach pupils from local primary schools at cricket festivals.

The judging panel said they were impressed by the way that Ponteland High engaged with the leadership element of the programme, adapting its curriculum to engage more girls with the sport and allowing pupils to officiate and run activities outside of school.

The girls showed that they were able to adapt to new challenges and have grown in confidence. Many of the girls now attend local cricket clubs where they help to deliver sessions.

Chance to Shine and Northumberland Cricket Board coach Adam Robson said: “The school has been fantastic in embracing the leadership elements.

“It has changed its curriculum to fit us in and make sure that we get as many groups as possible.”

Georgia Beckwith, a Year 10 pupil who was involved with the leadership sessions, was nominated in the Participant of the Year category.

She had limited experience of cricket prior to the sessions – but she quickly grew in confidence, helping to lead activities at Blagdon Cricket Club.

In a short space of time, Georgia has gone on to represent Northumberland in the U15 squad.

Ellie, aged 11, who took part in a session delivered by the young leaders said: “I'd really like to be a young leader one day because I want to help people and inspire them to find a sport they love and help them feel comfortable with playing as well.”

