Ponteland High School is ranked fourth for North East secondary state schools in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

The list is developed from summer 2023 exam and coursework results. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries. This is double-weighted.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted to be recognised in this guide. This is a pleasing recognition of the fantastic achievements of many of our students.

“We are delighted that so many of our students continue to gain top grades across their studies. This is a tribute to both their hard work and the excellent teaching they receive in school.”