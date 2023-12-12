Ponteland High School among region's best secondary state schools in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide
The list is developed from summer 2023 exam and coursework results. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries. This is double-weighted.
The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries.
Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted to be recognised in this guide. This is a pleasing recognition of the fantastic achievements of many of our students.
“We are delighted that so many of our students continue to gain top grades across their studies. This is a tribute to both their hard work and the excellent teaching they receive in school.”
