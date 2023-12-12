News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Ponteland High School among region's best secondary state schools in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide

Ponteland High School is ranked fourth for North East secondary state schools in the 31st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The list is developed from summer 2023 exam and coursework results. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries. This is double-weighted.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted to be recognised in this guide. This is a pleasing recognition of the fantastic achievements of many of our students.

Most Popular
Ponteland High School.Ponteland High School.
Ponteland High School.

“We are delighted that so many of our students continue to gain top grades across their studies. This is a tribute to both their hard work and the excellent teaching they receive in school.”

The national database of over 1,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode is available at thetimes.co.uk/schools-league-table

Related topics:North EastGCSE