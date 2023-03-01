News you can trust since 1854
Politics students from Duchess's High School in Alnwick visit Westminster

Politics students at Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick visited London as part of their A-level studies.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:42pm

The 12 students took in the sights of the City of London, visiting historic places of note such as ‘Pudding Lane’ and ‘Watling Street’ before heading to Trafalgar Square.

They were later treated to a walking tour of Government offices, before setting eyes on the Palace of Westminster.

Lord Alan Beith, former Berwick MP, talked to the students about his role in the House of Lords and his commitment to democracy and liberty.

Duchess's High students at Westminster.
Students were then given a tour of Westminster, which included viewing both Houses in session.

Co-headteacher James Wilson said: “The trip was inspiring, and a timely reminder of the impact that trips outside the classroom have on students.

"Some students have been inspired to look into careers in politics and that is great to hear.

"A massive thank you to Lord Beith for taking time out of his schedule to inspire our students.”

Duchess's Community High School students with Baron Beith.
