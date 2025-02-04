Politics in action for Morpeth pupils

Lessons on the British political system came to life for a group of Morpeth school children when they paid a visit to the Houses of Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-three Year 4 pupils from St Robert’s Catholic First School spent a day in London, where they toured the Halls of Westminster and spoke to MPs, as well as visiting some of the capital’s other famous sites.

“We were able to see the House of Commons, and we met our local MP, David Smith, there,” said Year 4 Teacher Riccardo Dunnigan, who accompanied the class, along with St Robert’s Business Manager, Lucy Perkins, Year 4 Higher Level Teaching Assistant Catherine Prem, and Year 1 Teacher Alice Butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a chat with the children about politics and what it meant to be an MP,” Mr Dunnigan continued.

Pupils from St Robert's Catholic First School visit London

“We saw the Right Honourable Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and also had a chat with the new MP for Newton Aycliffe, Alan Strickland.

“After that, we were able to have a look at the famous Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth lay in state until her burial at Windsor.”

The experience supported the children’s classroom learning at St Robert’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our curriculum, the children have been engaging in assemblies throughout the year based on Democracy, Liberty, Respect, and Rule of Law,” explained Mr Dunnigan.

Pupils from St Robert's First School visit London.

It was the first time that the school had organised the trip, which included another well known British institution, where the children were able to study an ancient, political document.

“We then made our way to the British Library, where the children were able to go and have a look at the Magna Carta, along with other famous, sacred texts that were on display,” continued Mr Dunnigan.

The day ended with a visit to a less historic, but equally popular, venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Later, the children were able to have a McDonald’s for dinner, which they were very excited about,” added Mr Dunnigan.

“We had a vote, and the children really enjoyed the House of Commons most – they found the architecture and the design of the room amazing, especially the Speaker’s Chair – and when they met David Smith. However they said that both buildings – Westminster and the British Library – were great.

“In total, they had a trip from 6am until 8pm. They absolutely loved it, and they were all shattered at the end of it, but said it was a great experience.”