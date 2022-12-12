News you can trust since 1854
Poetry success for Seahouses pupils

Seahouses Primary School pupils took part in a workshop organised by Young Writers to mark World Poetry Day.

By Ian Smith
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:40am

Children in Years 1 and 2 were taught how to write an animal kenning and then went on to choose an animal to base their own kenning on.

All of the children's kennings were submitted into the Young Writers poetry competition and all have been chosen to be published in the Young Writers "Poetry Stars- Amazing Poets" anthology on January 27.

Young Writers have written to the school to say how impressed they were with the quality of the children's writing. All the children have been awarded a certificate to celebrate their success.

Seahouses pupils with their certificates.
Seahouses