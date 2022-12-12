Children in Years 1 and 2 were taught how to write an animal kenning and then went on to choose an animal to base their own kenning on.

All of the children's kennings were submitted into the Young Writers poetry competition and all have been chosen to be published in the Young Writers "Poetry Stars- Amazing Poets" anthology on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Writers have written to the school to say how impressed they were with the quality of the children's writing. All the children have been awarded a certificate to celebrate their success.