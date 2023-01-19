Cullercoats Methodist Church Playgroup was given the lowest possible classification by Ofsted, the government regulatory body for education facilities.

The report from the December 7, 2022 inspection stated that staff are not provided with the necessary training and have weaknesses in their safeguarding knowledge.

It also highlighted that children are able to run around the room unnoticed, and a failure to teach children to put away toys leads to a “disorderly environment” in which children slipped and fell on toys during the inspection.

The playgroup is located at Cullercoats Methodist Church.

According to Ofsted, activities at the playgroup are not always challenging enough for older children, which “hinders the progress children make” in their development.

Ineffective partnerships with parents and other childcare providers was also flagged by the report.

Positives highlighted include that children enjoyed reading activities and received clear messages regarding health and hygiene.