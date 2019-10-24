Plans for £1.2m redevelopment of former Alnwick school site on show at drop-in event
A special drop-in session is being held so residents cant find out more about the new Lindisfarne Community Campus in Alnwick.
The open event runs from 4pm-7pm on Friday, October 25, at the Lindisfarne Adult Learning Centre on Lindisfarne Road, NE66 1AX, where the public will be able to see more detailed plans on the £1.2million scheme.
This summer the council agreed major investment on the former Lindisfarne school site to create a modern Adult Learning Centre and Community Campus.
Before May 2017 the middle school and sports hall had been approved for demolition and were due to be sold for housing. However, the current administration decided to retain the site.
Consultation over the future of the site continued over the next two years with the local community through the Alnwick Forum - a partnership between the county and town council.
Feedback for potential uses for the remainder of the site overwhelmingly favoured creating a community campus anchored by the council’s Learning and Skills Service who are already operating from the site, albeit in poor quality facilities.
The service will be based in the annexe buildings which will be fully refurbished, while the existing community organisations will also have the opportunity to move across.
The annexe also contains a multi-purpose hall that can be let out on a casual use basis for a variety of local community activities.
Work is set to start next spring, ready to be open by September 2020.
Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “This is part of the effective partnership approach to between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council.
“We have a clear direction now for the future of the site and we’re looking forward to be able to share the plans with residents and users who have been very supportive so far.
“All being well work will start in earnest early next year and we’ll have a modern, fit for purpose facility which will be of great benefit to the local community.”