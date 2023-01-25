News you can trust since 1854
Plans lodged for repair works at Felton Primary School

Plans to carry out refurbishment works at Felton Primary School have been submitted.

By Ian Smith
A planning application lodged by Northumberland County Council is seeking permission to recover the flat roofs and remove and replace cladding, windows and external doors.

A report by Capita states: ‘The proposed works have been design to have minimal or no impact on the building and its setting.

‘The building is not listed and sits outside of the boundary of the local conservation area.

Felton Primary School.
‘The works are required to improve the buildings’ thermal performance and to replace elements that have reached the end of their serviceable lifespan, therefore future-proofing the building for years to come.’

Proposals include an improved roof weatherproofing system to mitigate the impact of ponding surface water and the replacement of the original single-glazed windows with double-glazed alternatives.

External doors, some of which are timber in a state of disrepair, are also to be removed and replaced with double-glazed alternatives.

Northumberland County CouncilProposals