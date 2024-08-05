The rebuild of a Northumberland primary school is a step closer after a planning application for the project was submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Education announced in 2021 that Ringway Primary School in Stakeford would be demolished and rebuilt as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme, one of 50 schools in the county prioritised for a rebuild due to its deteriorating condition.

Designs for a two storey building and outdoor play equipment have now been submitted to Northumberland County Council for planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents state that the new building will be constructed prior to the demolition of the old building in order to avoid disruption to the school. This will result in the loss of some playing field area.

Ringway Primary School will be demolished and rebuilt. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

A planning statement submitted on the Department for Education’s behalf said: “Overall the economic, social, and environmental [benefits] of the proposed development are considered to outweigh the loss in quantity of playing fields.

“Whilst the new building results in the loss of some area of the playing fields, there are very clear benefits in the form of modern teaching facilities combined with vastly improved quality of outdoor play space, which will be made available for use by the community, whilst ensuring minimum disruption to the operation of the existing school.”

Ringway Primary School currently has a pupil capacity of 251, which will not change with the new building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new building will include classrooms, offices, a school hall, music and drama rooms, and a reception on the ground floor, with separate access for key stage one and key stage two pupils.

The first floor will include more classrooms and teaching areas, special educational needs teaching facilities, a staff room, and the school’s library.

There will be hard and soft surfaces outside the school for use during PE classes and outdoor play.

Road access to the school will be widened and the school’s car park will be formalised, with an increase from around 10 spaces currently to 32 marked spaces, including three accessible bays and three electric vehicle spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cramlington Learning Village is the other Northumberland school that is part of the School Rebuilding Programme, having been added in 2022, and as of April this project was at the feasibility study stage.