A Whitley Bay family has been left reeling over the possibility of the closure of Monkseaton Middle School.

Father-of-two Mark Bowie has said the school helps children who may otherwise have “slipped through the gaps”.

Residents, teachers, parents, and pupils across North Tyneside have been left shocked and dismayed over the potential closure of Monkseaton Middle School and the separate possible merging of six primary and first schools.

North Tyneside Council launched its first consultation on the proposals last Thursday, blaming declining birth rates (300 fewer births recorded year on year since 2018/19) and the associated financial impacts on school budgets.

According to the council’s consultation, while Monkseaton High School is not predicted to have a financial deficit in the coming years, anticipated empty spaces will pose a “significant financial risk”.

Mark Bowie, 39, has spoken about how the possibility of closure could affect his 11-year-old son Teddy, who has recently been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, highlighting the “outstanding” work the school does with kids with special needs.

The car insurance worker said: “We went through every open day event to find the best school, the school that was best for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Teddy is one of those kids who would have slipped through the gaps, he is not classed as severe enough to go to a totally specialist school.

“Fifty per cent of kids at Monkseaton Middle School are not the sort of kids where you can say open your textbooks and crack on, they need a totally different approach. Teddy is an extremely clever boy, but he needs a different approach.”

Mr Bowie continued: “When we went to Monkseaton and he started last year, they have been outstanding with what they have done.

“They took on a huge amount of children last year who had Education, Health and Care plans (ECHPs) and SEND and the work they did and the difference that out of my son is outstanding.

“There is nothing to suggest that the council has done work to consider what kind of children the school takes in. If you have this potential, this school is doing a great job for kids who the system has let down, I can only see it as a positive thing.

“The last two years have been the most successful years in his education, he comes out of school with a big smile on his face, he wants to go to school.”

The father-of-two went on to say that even small changes in routine can “completely dysregulate” Teddy and fears what the future impact could hold for him.

Mark added: “It’s just very very alarming for people whose children cannot just cope like it’s water off a duck’s back.”

The council’s consultation states its SEND support service will work closely with families to explore suitable alternative schools where necessary to ensure needs continue to be met. Parents can contact their child’s allocated SEND officer through 0191 643 8684.

In an earlier statement, North Tyneside Council’s director of children’s services Julie Firth said: “We understand how upsetting and uncertain these proposals are, and we are truly sorry for the stress they may cause. These are not decisions we make lightly, but we must act now to safeguard the long-term future of high-quality education in our borough.

“We deeply value the strong connections our communities have with their schools, and we recognise how unsettling this process will be for pupils, families and staff.

“Despite efforts to address falling pupil numbers, we are now at a point where change is essential to ensure our school system remains sustainable. This includes the proposed closure of one school and the mergers of six others.”

The statement continued: “No-one enters public service to close schools. This has been a robust and careful review, and the proposals we’ve developed aim to deliver long-term benefits for children and families across the borough. As a responsible council, we must act now in the best interests of our young people. Delaying action risks more disruptive decisions in the future.

“We are committed to listening throughout this consultation and encourage everyone to share their views.”