Pandemic inspires budding Alnwick scientist to choose new career path

With a passion for science, Year 13 student Eve Horsman, from Alnwick, is taking A-Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Geography to support her hopes of studying microbiology at university.

On entering Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, in Newcastle, the teenager originally thought she wanted to forge a career in medicine, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with some inspiring science classes, led her onto a different path.

Eve says: “When we studied viruses and cells in biology, I loved the topic, and learning about the theory of mutations, linked to how the Covid variant has adapted over time, helped me make some big decisions about my future.

Eve Horsman from Alnwick.

“I love science and the study of the human body; I always knew I wanted a career related to healthcare or biology, but it is microbiology that really interests me. The future of what our bodies might have to combat is unknown - a daunting yet compelling thought that fascinates me.”

Eve, who joined Dame Allan’s Girls’ School in Year 9, has a number of conditional offers from universities, and hopes to study microbiology at the University of Liverpool.

To support her applications, Eve completed a science internship with biodiversity research organisation Operation Wallacea, gained medical work experience through Premed Projects, and attended Newcastle University’s virtual Mini-Medical School in the summer.

She also secured a community service placement in the NHS with the Grove Medical Group, in Gosforth.

Eve gives her time to help people referred to Meet and Move, a rehabilitation group for those recovering after a fall or operation, and suffering from a general loss of mobility. She joins weekly sessions led by a physiotherapist and helps attendees with muscle-strengthening exercises.

“Volunteering has not only developed my social and communication skills, but also really opened my eyes to how the pandemic has affected the elderly and more vulnerable, “says Eve. “That’s further strengthened my desire to work in the field of microbiology and be part of the next generation battling against disease and illness.”