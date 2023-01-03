Key Stage 1 attainment falls.

Department for Education figures for 2020-21 show 68% of 3,207 five and six-year-olds in the area achieved the expected standard Kay Stage 1 in reading assessments last year – down from 81% in 2018-19, the last year before the pandemic.

The downward trend was reflected in writing – which fell from 74% to 58% across the same time period – and maths, falling from 79% to 69%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attainment in science also fell among young pupils, from 86% in 2018-19 to 77% last year.

Geoff Barton.

Every area in England saw a fall in attainment in all four subjects.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the figures show the "huge impact" the pandemic has had on children's development and urged the Government to increase funding to meet attainment standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASCL general secretary, Geoff Barton, said: “The figures show the huge impact the pandemic has had on education.

"It is unsurprising that the disruption of the last few years has led to the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standards falling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also highlighted the widening attainment gap between children from disadvantaged backgrounds and their peers.

Nationally, reading and writing attainment fell by 11% and 14% respectively for disadvantaged pupils during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was compared to six per cent and 10% for other children.

Maths performance fell by 10% from 2018-19 to 2021-22 for disadvantaged children – higher than the six per cent drop for other pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barton said teachers are "doing everything they can” to help all pupils catch up but says primary school budgets are being stretched, despite the added £4.6bn in funding for schools over the next two years announced in the autumn statement.

He added: "If the Government is serious about meeting its attainment targets, it must recognise and address the pressures schools are under.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education said it has rolled out its education recovery programme to help children's learning following the pandemic.