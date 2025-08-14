Over half of NCEA Duke's Sixth Form students achieved grades A*-B in A-Levels

The results stand as a true reflection of the students’ resilience and hard work, with many now securing places at their first-choice universities, whilst others have successfully launched their careers by securing highly competitive apprenticeships.

This year’s results showcase a diverse range of success stories, showcasing excellent performance of students taking the new T-Level qualifications, which is a high-quality, work-focused alternative to A Levels that provides a strong foundation for young people aspiring to kick-start their careers in a variety of sectors including management, administration, education and early years.

The results have demonstrated the value of combining academic classroom learning with hands-on practical skills, preparing the students for a prosperous start to working life. We spoke to 4 students studying T-Level Education & Early Years and they were ecstatic with their results. They all exceeded their target grades with some students achieving top marks; Abbie achieved A*, A*, A - and Erin achieved A, A, A.

Russ Atkinson, Headteacher at Duke’s Sixth Form, praised the students for their hard work and determination, stating: “I’m so proud of all our students for the effort that they have put in over the last two years. The results they receive today will hopefully help them to shape happy and successful lives in whatever field they choose to follow.

"I would also like to thank our staff, whose guidance and support will have been a huge part of these results today."

For many of our students, staying local for their studies was a key part of their success. The Sixth Form's motto 'You don't have to travel far to get ahead' has resonated with many, with one Year 12 student saying: "I love Sixth Form because it gives me a lot of freedom and I enjoy my lessons, while doing the childcare course I feel like I have so many new responsibilities!"

When asked about Duke’s Sixth Form, Year 12 student Lily said: “When I was in Year 11, I wanted to go to Newcastle Sixth Form College, but upon going to opening evenings at Duke’s Sixth Form, I changed my mind. Being in Duke’s Sixth Form is much better in my opinion, because you are surrounded by people you’re familiar with, you know the majority of the staff and don’t have to worry about making new friends”.

Bright futures and new adventures

Duke’s Sixth Form has a 99% pass rate and 100% of the students in Year 13 who applied to go to University secured their first choice place at university, with most choosing to stay local; Northumbria University, University of Newcastle and University of Sunderland – whilst some students are going further afield to Leeds Beckett University to study Marketing and Edge Hill University to study Primary Education with QTS. Over half of the grades achieved this year were A* - B. For vocational courses such as Business, Health & Social Care and Sport - 59% of the grades achieved were D* or Distinction.

“I’m going to Northumbria University to study Computer Science. I got D*, D*, D in my A-Levels. My advice to the next group of students would be to make sure you finish your work before your deadlines, so that you can ask your teachers to help with improvements and you have enough time to make adjustments to your coursework.” - Year 13 student Isabelle.

“I did better than I expected and got a D* and D in Sports. I’m planning on going down the apprenticeship route. My advice to the next year group would be to study more in your own time and revise.” – Year 13 student Harry

Meanwhile, ICT and Business student Luke achieved D*, D, D, D and has secured a role working as a finance assistant.

“Just try your best, keep within your deadlines stay productive,” said another Year 13 student.

“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself because that can stifle your productivity. Try hard, revise and do your best. I studied Music and Performing Arts. My plans for the future are to hopefully get a job within the music industry or performing arts. I previously did work experience at Mortal Fools and really enjoyed it, so I am hoping that I could potentially get a job there at the YMCA.”– Joe, Year 13 student.

Head of Sixth Form Mrs. Danielle Towers reflected on the last 12 months: “We are incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students, whose outstanding A Level results have secured them places at some fantastic destinations.

"A special celebration goes to our T Level students, whose amazing achievements mark a historic moment for us – this is the very first year we have offered the T Level in Education and Early Years, and they have truly set the bar high. Well done to all our students for their hard work, dedication, and success. We wish you all the very best for your future pathway.”

