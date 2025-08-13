'Outstanding': Shilbottle Friendly Frog Pre-School in Northumberland receives top rating from Ofsted
Inspectors gave Shilbottle Friendly Frog Pre-School the top possible rating in all areas.
The pre-school caters for 43 children aged up to four years old.
Ofsted inspector Julie Foers reported: “The provision is outstanding. Children develop a strong sense of belonging at this very warm and friendly setting. They are extremely settled and happy.
"Dedicated staff are respectful, gentle and kind. They build wonderful relationships with children. Staff are very proud of children's achievements and provide plenty of praise and encouragement. This helps to build children's confidence and self-esteem.”
The inspector noted the very strong focus on children's emotional development in the curriculum and praised the children’s behaviour.
“Staff help children to grow rapidly in independence,” she added. “Staff encourage children to respect each other's choices and make their own decisions.
"Children are extremely well prepared for their move to school or the next stage in their learning.”