Successful Dame Allan’s Schools GCSE pupils. Back row (L-R): Harry Wanless, Louis Spragg, Ziyana Madathil and Tom Jurowski. Front Row (L-R): Sophie Thornton, Marina Swift, Juliette Johnson and Lucy Dodd. Photo: Crest Photography.

A number of high-flying teens from across the county achieved impressive sets of grades such as Marina Swift from Alnwick, who gained five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Harry Wanless, from Bedlington, also achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s. Harry, who plays rugby for Tynedale RFC, said: “I feel pretty happy, excited and a little shocked by my results as I didn’t know what I was going to get.”

Juliette Johnson, from Blyth, received four grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and a 9/8 in dual award science.

Tom Jurowski, from Ponteland, got five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7, while Ziyana Madathil, also from Ponteland, achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

Tom said: “I feel pretty good and happy with the results. I’m going to do computing, physics and maths at A-level as I think I want to go into software engineering or coding.”

Sophie Thornton, from Stocksfield, celebrated an impressive set of eight grade 9s and one grade 7.

“I’m really proud of myself and really happy that all my hard work has paid off – it was pretty much 12 weeks of non-stop work,” said the 16-year-old.

Louis Spragg, from Wylam, achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s and four grade 7s.