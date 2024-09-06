Cambo Wraparound has been rated as outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

The report by the education regulator was published during the school holidays following an inspection in July.

Cambo Wraparound, registered in 2009, is independently run and operates within Cambo First School during term time. There are five members of staff and an apprentice.

The pre-school operates from 8.45am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. Breakfast club sessions are from 8am until 8.55am. After-school sessions are from 3.15pm until 6pm, Monday to Thursday, and 3.15pm until 5.30pm on Friday.

The Ofsted report includes the following: “Children thrive at this very friendly and welcoming setting. They form close bonds with staff – who are very caring, fun, respectful and kind.

“Children engage fully in their play and activities. They show very high levels of focus and concentration.

“Staff encourage children to think of their own ideas and solutions. For example, children work out for themselves how to retrieve a spoon that has become trapped inside a bottle.

“Staff provide excellent support for children's developing communication and language skills. They skilfully leave gaps for children to fill in stories and songs.

“There is a very strong focus on children being outdoors and learning about the natural world.

“Children benefit from rich opportunities to learn through their senses. They carefully cut herbs and flower petals with scissors. They mix dough, shells and pebbles as they explore in the pretend kitchen.

“Staff provide real crockery for children to use and real ingredients in the kitchen, such as tea bags, rice and pasta, to help support their imaginative play.”