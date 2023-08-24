Elanor Gormley, Zoe Scott, and Shreya Sharma learned they were awarded 15 grade 9s and nine 8s between them as results were released nationwide this morning.

Zoe said: “I am very happy but there is a lot of relief as well.

“I was a bit nervous but as it turned out I did not need to be.”

Cramlington Learning Village friends (from left) Zoe Scott, Elanor Gormley, and Shreya Sharma were delighted with their results. (Photo by Steve Brock)

While their cohort’s GCSE years were not disrupted by the pandemic, their preparations in year 8 and year 9 were and the girls say their teachers have gone the extra mile to help them prepare for their exams.

Zoe said: “We did not have the base knowledge that we needed and it was quite difficult to catch up, but the school has been really good.

“They put on lots of things after lessons where you could get help and ask for past papers.”

Elanor added: “The teachers have really helped us catch up, particularly in science.

“There has been so much revision and help available at any time.”

While they have a while yet to finalise their plans, the girls already have some future career ideas.

Zoe is keen on becoming a journalist and Elanor wants to work in ecology and conservation, while Shreya is torn between a future in music or becoming an aeronautical engineer or astrophysicist.

Fellow Cramlington Learning Village students Ollie Munro and Jake Williams also achieved great results, with Ollie earning six 9s and two 8s, while Jake came away with four 9s and four 8s.

Ollie said: “We all put in a lot of hard work but it definitely paid off.

“I remember chemistry, in particular. In year 9 it was really difficult for me to understand but in year 10 my teacher went back over it and that was when I got it.”

Ollie will study business, maths, and physics at Cramlington Learning Village’s sixth form.

Jake is taking biology, maths, and physics, and is looking into studying Spanish as well.

He said: “I had put in the hard work so I was hoping I was going to do alright.