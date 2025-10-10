Outdoor learning boosts wellbeing at St Alban’s

Under the leadership of new Headteacher Ciara Yeoman, St Alban’s Catholic Primary has developed a wooded area to the rear of the school grounds, enabling children of all ages to benefit from experiencing nature.

“At St Alban’s, we are excited to have recently introduced Forest School as part of our enrichment curriculum,” said Mrs Yeoman. “This outdoor learning experience is proving to be a wonderful opportunity for pupils to explore, discover, and grow in new ways.”

Funded by a grant from the LGA Foundation, which supports organisations in Tyneside and South Northumberland in improving the health and wellbeing of others, the new Forest School provision will include willow tunnels, a bug hotel, and mud kitchens, along with other natural features to enhance outdoor learning across all year groups.

“Every pupil at St Alban’s will benefit from a full term of Forest School, giving them the chance to develop confidence, creativity, and resilience in a natural setting,” continued Mrs Yeoman.

“Sessions take place in the wooded area at the back of the school site – an untouched, unspoiled space that has become a hidden gem. It is rich in biodiversity, including buddleia and self-seeding oak trees, and provides the perfect environment for outdoor exploration and learning.”

The Year 6 children have been identifying different tree species during Forest School, and have been enthusiastic about the new addition to the syllabus.

“Forest School is my favourite part of the week,” said one. “I love building dens and finding bugs.”

Another said: “It makes me feel calm and happy to be outside with nature.”

Located in Walker, St Alban’s is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“In a built-up, urban area, access to green space is vital,” added Mrs Yeoman. “Forest School offers more than just curriculum enrichment – it supports mental health and wellbeing, encourages teamwork, and helps children develop a life-long love of the outdoors.

“We are proud to be growing this new aspect of school life, and look forward to seeing it thrive in the months ahead.”

