Open evening opportunity for parents and carers at Berwick Academy
Parents and carers of children in Years 6, 7 and 8 have the opportunity to go to an open evening at Berwick Academy later this week.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Those who attend can find out more about its resources, its provision for various subjects, its facilities, its pastoral care and its passion for learning, among other things.
On Thursday (September 28), parents and carers can come along to the school between 5pm and 6.30pm.
More information about the high school is available online at www.berwickacademy.co.uk