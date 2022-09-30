Open evening at Berwick Academy

Those who come along on Wednesday, October 5 can find out more about the school.

Those who come along on Wednesday, October 5 (4.30pm to 6.30pm) can find out more about its resources, its provision for various subjects, its facilities and its pastoral care, among other things.

To avoid overcrowding, the school is using an Eventbrite system for parents/carers to make a booking to attend – www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/berwick-academy-open-evening-for-y6-y8-parents-tickets-424436570207

The information on this website includes: ‘We accept up to five people per household; the number of tickets you select is members of your household attending our Open Evening. You will not need to print out a ticket.

‘Our Adams Drive and Farne Road entrances will be open for pedestrians. If you are travelling by car, please use the car park off Farne Road. There is no parking available on Adams Drive.

‘If you would like to find out more before your visit, we have information for prospective families at www.berwickacademy.co.uk/?page_id=1571’