Ofsted report is good news for Stakeford Primary School
Stakeford Primary School was inspected over two days and a published report has revealed that it has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas.
It includes the following: “Staff have created an environment that makes pupils feel happy, safe and welcome. Staff really get to know every pupil.
“Pupils are keen to learn and they have positive attitudes. They are now benefiting from an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.
“The school identifies the additional needs of pupils with SEND quickly and accurately. Staff adapt the delivery of the curriculum to meet the needs of these pupils successfully.
“The school works very effectively with a range of external specialists, parents and carers to help pupils with SEND achieve well.
“Pupils across all year groups show positive behaviours in the classroom and around the school. Attendance is a high priority.”
