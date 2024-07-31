Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school in Northumberland has received a positive Ofsted grade.

Stakeford Primary School was inspected over two days and a published report has revealed that it has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas.

It includes the following: “Staff have created an environment that makes pupils feel happy, safe and welcome. Staff really get to know every pupil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pupils are keen to learn and they have positive attitudes. They are now benefiting from an ambitious curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.

Stakeford Primary School. Picture by Google.

“The school identifies the additional needs of pupils with SEND quickly and accurately. Staff adapt the delivery of the curriculum to meet the needs of these pupils successfully.

“The school works very effectively with a range of external specialists, parents and carers to help pupils with SEND achieve well.