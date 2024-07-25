Ofsted report is good news for school in Ponteland
Inspectors praised the “rapidly improved” Emily Wilding Davison School in Ponteland, commenting on the “high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and achievement” and how pupils are “valued and nurtured”.
The report, which followed a recent inspection, described the school as a “calm and pleasant place to learn” led by a “strong, successful team who genuinely want the best for pupils in their care”.
Emily Wilding Davison School is a co-educational secondary school provision for pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.
Its headteacher, Dr Michael Hutchison, said: “I’m very proud that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and dedication of our team and how they want the very best for all our young people.
“Key to our journey has been working in partnership with our students, families, the local authority and wider school community, and we would like to thank them for their support.
“I would particularly like to thank our young people and congratulate them on all they have achieved over the last year.”
The report also said that relationships between staff and pupils are “positive and good-natured" and the school ensures that pupils are safe and have staff to turn to if they need help.
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people at Northumberland County Council, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone at Emily Wilding Davison School on this report.
“It recognises how staff want the very best for pupils and go the extra mile to support them to thrive and reach their potential.”
